Coronavirus Force Message Pt. 2

Lt. Gen. David G. Bellon, the commander of Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces North, and SgtMaj. Scott D. Grade, the sergeant major of MARFORRES and MARFORNORTH, address Marines at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, March 20, 2020. MARFORRES will continue to keep their Marines informed with video updates on operations and training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ashley I. Barreno)
|03.26.2020
|03.26.2020 15:50
|Video Productions
|744434
|200326-M-HB183-1001
|DOD_107742782
|00:01:11
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
