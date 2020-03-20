Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Initial Strength Test

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Initial Strength Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 20, 2020. The Initial Strength Test is the precursor to the rigors of recruit training and includes a 1 ½ mile run, pull-ups and crunches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Randall D. Whiteman)

    VIDEO INFO

