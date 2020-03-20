Echo Company Initial Strength Test

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Initial Strength Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 20, 2020. The Initial Strength Test is the precursor to the rigors of recruit training and includes a 1 ½ mile run, pull-ups and crunches. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Randall D. Whiteman)
