Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Army Officials Brief Media on COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy; Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville; and Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, director of the Army National Guard, brief reporters on the Army’s role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts during a Pentagon news conference, March 26, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 15:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744431
    Filename: DOD_107742769
    Length: 01:00:37
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Army Officials Brief Media on COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dgov
    #DODLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT