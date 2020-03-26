Top Army Officials Brief Media on COVID-19

Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy; Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville; and Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, director of the Army National Guard, brief reporters on the Army’s role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts during a Pentagon news conference, March 26, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 15:19
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744431
|Filename:
|DOD_107742769
|Length:
|01:00:37
|Location:
|DC, US
