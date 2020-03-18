Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan visits teachers at Sembach Elementary School

    RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Charles Thorman 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan visits teachers at Sembach Elementary School. The teachers explain how they are getting ready for online classes to start on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

    **Some Information has been updated since the production of this video**

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan visits teachers at Sembach Elementary School, by SPC Charles Thorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    COVID19
    COVID19b

