Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 26, 2020

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie across to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families. HPCON-C takes increased actions to help mitigate growth in community transmission of an unusual health risk or disease, in this case the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For more information, please visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)