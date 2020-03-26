Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie across to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families. HPCON-C takes increased actions to help mitigate growth in community transmission of an unusual health risk or disease, in this case the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For more information, please visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 14:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744423
|VIRIN:
|200326-M-IU565-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107742657
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 26, 2020, by LCpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT