Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 26, 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton has implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie across to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families. HPCON-C takes increased actions to help mitigate growth in community transmission of an unusual health risk or disease, in this case the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). For more information, please visit pendleton.marines.mil. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744423
    VIRIN: 200326-M-IU565-1003
    Filename: DOD_107742657
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Impacts Update: March 26, 2020, by LCpl Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    Supporting the warfighter
    COVID-19
    HPCON
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT