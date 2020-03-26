Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20200326 COVID-19 Update [morning]

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing Command Chief discusses new facility updates and invites country music singer Craig Morgan to give a message of thanks.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744422
    VIRIN: 200326-F-FZ485-853
    Filename: DOD_107742655
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20200326 COVID-19 Update [morning], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    PSA
    Craig Morgan
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Coronavirus Disease
    COVID19b

