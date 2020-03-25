Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    178th CSS Airman B-Roll

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Haley Christman, a commander support staff assigned to the 178th Wing, obtained a Mental Health First Aid certificate to better aid individuals at the Wing. This certificate will allow Christman to better recognize symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder in individuals returning from deployments, converse with them more efficiently and direct them to resources in place to help them. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744420
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-OC810-1002
    Filename: DOD_107742637
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 178th CSS Airman B-Roll, by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

