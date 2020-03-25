178th CSS Airman B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Haley Christman, a commander support staff assigned to the 178th Wing, obtained a Mental Health First Aid certificate to better aid individuals at the Wing. This certificate will allow Christman to better recognize symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder in individuals returning from deployments, converse with them more efficiently and direct them to resources in place to help them. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)