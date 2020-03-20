Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Four-Pillar Strong 116th ACW Chaplain Corps video

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Barry Bena and Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col., Chaplain Donald Bridges, and Tech. Sgt. Jermaine Lindsay, with the 116th Air Control Wing Chaplain Corps, Georgia Air National Guard, share a message of encouragement for Georgia Air National Guard members during the COVID-19 crisis, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 20, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons and Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744419
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-F3867-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742628
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    116th Air Control Wing
    Robins Air Force Base
    Four Pillars
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

