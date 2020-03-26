Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    37th AS LCLA cargo drops over Chievres, Belgium (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIEVRES, WAL, BELGIUM

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Noah Coger 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron perform low cost low altitude cargo drops over Chievres Air Base, Belgium, March 26, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744417
    VIRIN: 200326-F-AL900-903
    Filename: DOD_107742614
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CHIEVRES, WAL, BE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS LCLA cargo drops over Chievres, Belgium (B-Roll), by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    USAFE
    Belgium
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    LCLA
    Air Force
    Ramstein
    USAF
    Readiness
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Chievres Air Base
    37AS
    Cargo Drops
    Chievres
    86AW
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19a
    Air Force Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT