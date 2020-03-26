Members of the 37th Airlift Squadron perform low cost low altitude cargo drops over Chievres Air Base, Belgium, March 26, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 14:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744417
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-AL900-903
|Filename:
|DOD_107742614
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, WAL, BE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 37th AS LCLA cargo drops over Chievres, Belgium (B-Roll), by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
