Maj. Gen. Mohan Update General Order Number 1 (GO-1)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744416" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, commander, has signed a General Order Number 1 (GO-1) this evening identifying conduct that is prejudicial to good order and discipline, health and safety of all personnel within his Senior Responsible Officer area of responsibility which includes all Army Installations within U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, Kosovo, Romania, and Bulgaria.