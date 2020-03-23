Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Mohan Update General Order Number 1 (GO-1)

    RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Mohan, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, commander, has signed a General Order Number 1 (GO-1) this evening identifying conduct that is prejudicial to good order and discipline, health and safety of all personnel within his Senior Responsible Officer area of responsibility which includes all Army Installations within U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, Kosovo, Romania, and Bulgaria.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 15:10
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    COVID19
    COVID19b

