    A day in the life of a B-52 student pilot

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force student pilots assigned to the 11th Bomb Squadron give insight to the learning process in the B-52 Formal Training Unit led by the 93rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744415
    VIRIN: 200304-F-IJ844-1002
    Filename: DOD_107742612
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of a B-52 student pilot, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52 Stratofortress
    FTU
    307th Bomb Wing
    93rd Bomb Squadron
    COVID19a

