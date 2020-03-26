Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO member and partner nations deliver medical supplies to Romania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROMANIA

    03.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Synopsis
    A group of NATO nations and partner nations has delivered medical supplies to Romania, to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus. The organisation is known as the Strategic Airlift Capability, or SAC. Together they fund three C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, based out of Pápa Air Base in Hungary. Flight hours are used for national defence, NATO, European Union and humanitarian missions. This week SAC sent a C-17 to the Republic of Korea to collect medical supplies at the request of their member Romania. The cargo landed at Bucharest Airport on 25 March 2020. . More information on the Strategic Airlift Capability can be found here. Most of this footage was filmed by SAC and credit should be given to SAC if used. It includes video of cargo being loaded onto a C-17 aircraft, and the C-17 taxiing and taking off, and unloading cargo in Romania.
    Teaser
    A group of NATO nations and partner nations has delivered medical supplies to Romania, to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus.
    Transcript
    THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE STRATEGIC AIRLIFT CAPABILITY 1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – C-17 GLOBEMASTER III TRANSPORT AIRCRAFT SITTING ON TARMAC AT PÁPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY 2. (00:14) GIMBAL SHOT – HEADING UP THE STAIRS INTO A C-17 CARGO BAY 3. (00:23) WIDE SHOT – C-17 TAXIING 4. (00:40) WIDE SHOT – C-17 TAKING OFF 5. (01:01) VARIOUS SHOTS – SAC AIRMEN PREPARING CARGO FOR TRANSPORT IN REPUBLIC OF KOREA 6. (01:23) WIDE SHOT – FORKLIFT CARRYING SUPPLIES TOWARD C-17 7. (01:27) TIMELAPSE – AIRMEN PREPARING CARGO 8. (01:31) TIMELAPSE – CARGO ENTERING AIRCRAFT THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY ROMANIA’S MINISTRY OF DEFENCE 9. (01:37) WIDE SHOT – C-17 LANDING IN BUCHAREST 10. (01:46) VARIOUS SHOTS – ROMANIAN AIRMEN PREPARING TO OFFLOAD CARGO 11. (01:52) VARIOUS SHOTS – FORKLIFT OFFLOADING CARGO 12. (02:17) MEDIUM SHOT – ROMANIAN MEDICAL PERSONNEL LOADING MEDICAL SUPPLIES ONTO TRUCKS ###

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744409
    Filename: DOD_107742583
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Romania
    COVID19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT