Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maryland Army National Guard commander discusses Dual Status Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Janeen Birckhead, Maryland Army National Guard commander, discusses what a dual status commander is and what operating under one may look like in the state of Maryland during the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744408
    VIRIN: 200320-F-PA115-858
    Filename: DOD_107742582
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Army National Guard commander discusses Dual Status Commander, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    COVID-19
    MDNGCovid19Response
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT