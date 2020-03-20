U.S. Army Janeen Birckhead, Maryland Army National Guard commander, discusses what a dual status commander is and what operating under one may look like in the state of Maryland during the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 13:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744408
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-PA115-858
|Filename:
|DOD_107742582
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maryland Army National Guard commander discusses Dual Status Commander, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
