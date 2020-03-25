W.Va. Guard Assists Volunteer Organization with Meal Preparation and Deliveries

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist volunteers with the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee in preparing meals for more than 3,600 school-age students throughout Greenbrier County, West Virginia, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, March 25, 2020, in Lewisburg, West Virginia. The Soldiers supported more than 30 volunteers in packaging and delivering the meals to needy children around the county and will continue to do so for the duration of the outbreak. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)