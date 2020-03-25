Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard Assists Volunteer Organization with Meal Preparation and Deliveries

    LEWISBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard assist volunteers with the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee in preparing meals for more than 3,600 school-age students throughout Greenbrier County, West Virginia, during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, March 25, 2020, in Lewisburg, West Virginia. The Soldiers supported more than 30 volunteers in packaging and delivering the meals to needy children around the county and will continue to do so for the duration of the outbreak. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744407
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-JF864-486
    Filename: DOD_107742580
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LEWISBURG, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard Assists Volunteer Organization with Meal Preparation and Deliveries, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Logistics
    National Guard
    Food Preparation
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    Respones

