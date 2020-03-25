Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JOC response to COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Cherena 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guardsmen and Airmen working with Florida Department of Health (DOH) and Florida Division of Emergency Management at Joint Operations Center in St. Augustine to coordinate our combined response to #COVID19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744404
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-CE260-000
    Filename: DOD_107742565
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Guardsmen
    #airmen
    #AlwaysReady
    #AlwaysThere
    #FloridaFirst
    #COVID19
    COVIDc

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT