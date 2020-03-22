Flight Deck Launch

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 launches from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations March 24, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)
