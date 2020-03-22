Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flight Deck Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.22.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 launches from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during flight operations March 24, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744401
    VIRIN: 200324-N-NX070-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742529
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck Launch, by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT