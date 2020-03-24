COVID-19 Coronavirus: Prevention Measures PSA, Hill AFB, UT

This informative "Preventive Measures" video animation was design to increase audience engagement during COVID-19 outbreak, aimed at all military and civilian personnel and their families. Video includes a quote from Colonel Jon A. Eberlan, Commander, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and also includes the website link for all COVID-19 related information for Hill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
