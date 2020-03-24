Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Coronavirus: Prevention Measures PSA, Hill AFB, UT

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This informative "Preventive Measures" video animation was design to increase audience engagement during COVID-19 outbreak, aimed at all military and civilian personnel and their families. Video includes a quote from Colonel Jon A. Eberlan, Commander, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and also includes the website link for all COVID-19 related information for Hill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 12:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744399
    VIRIN: 200324-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_107742478
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Coronavirus: Prevention Measures PSA, Hill AFB, UT, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hill afb
    Hill Air Force Base (AFB)
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Coronavirus
    COVID19b

