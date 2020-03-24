COVID-19 Coronavirus: Prevention Measures PSA, Hill AFB, UT

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744399" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This informative "Preventive Measures" video animation was design to increase audience engagement during COVID-19 outbreak, aimed at all military and civilian personnel and their families. Video includes a quote from Colonel Jon A. Eberlan, Commander, 75th Air Base Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and also includes the website link for all COVID-19 related information for Hill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)