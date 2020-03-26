operation covid-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company, part of the 53rd Troop Command, assembling cots at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City March 26, 2020. The convention center will be an alternate care site to ease the bed shortage of New York Hospitals as part of the state response to the COVID-19 outbreak (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Sean Madden)