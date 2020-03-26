Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation COVID-19

    MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Sean Madden 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company, part of the 53rd Troop Command, assembling cots at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City March 26, 2020. The convention center will be an alternate care site to ease the bed shortage of New York Hospitals as part of the state response to the COVID-19 outbreak (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744396
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-AO733-9910
    Filename: DOD_107742465
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MANHATTAN, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation COVID-19, by SrA Sean Madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

