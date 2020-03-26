New York Army National Guard Soldiers of the 133rd Composite Supply Company, part of the 53rd Troop Command, assembling cots at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City March 26, 2020. The convention center will be an alternate care site to ease the bed shortage of New York Hospitals as part of the state response to the COVID-19 outbreak (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Sean Madden)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 13:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744396
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-AO733-9910
|Filename:
|DOD_107742465
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MANHATTAN, NY, US
This work, Operation COVID-19, by SrA Sean Madden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
