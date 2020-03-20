Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Distancing

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Highlighting the importance of quarantine and/or isolation as it relates to limiting the spread of viral infection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 11:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744394
    VIRIN: 200320-A-DJ785-1002
    Filename: DOD_107742450
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Social Distancing, by SGT Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    china
    cdc
    quarantine
    14
    who
    flatten
    days
    isolation
    contagious
    wuhan
    coronavirus
    covid19
    NCFHP2020
    covd
    covid
    curve
    contagion
    contageous
    COVID19b

