    75th Ranger Regiment: Big 5 Philosophy

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    The 75th Ranger Regiment encompasses the "Big five philosophy": marksmanship, physical training, medical training, small-unit tactics, and mobility for the success of the individual Ranger and the Ranger mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 11:13
