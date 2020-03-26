75th Ranger Regiment: Big 5 Philosophy

The 75th Ranger Regiment encompasses the "Big five philosophy": marksmanship, physical training, medical training, small-unit tactics, and mobility for the success of the individual Ranger and the Ranger mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)
