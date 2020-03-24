Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Alternate Facility Mission

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Hector Mosley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    The US Army Corps of Engineers, USACE, continues to make significant progress in its efforts to support the FEMA-led response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Nationwide, USACE has received 6 FEMA Mission Assignments (MAs) totaling $357 million, and has more than 250 personnel providing support. The USACE, New York District has been hard at work conducting site visits to determine the necessary steps to convert existing buildings into alternate care facilities. The first conversion will take place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. USACE is well underway in its coordination/planning efforts to adapt 160,000 square feet (sf) of space, which will be designated for Federal Medical Stations (FMS). The conversion will include multiple floors and when complete, will include approximately 1000 beds FMS, and up to 2,000 beds in order to optimize the maximum capacity of the facility.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744390
    VIRIN: 200324-A-CR197-754
    Filename: DOD_107742440
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    New York City
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    U.S. National Guard
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District
    Governor Cuomo
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    New York State Office of Emergency Management

