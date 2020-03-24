USACE Alternate Facility Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The US Army Corps of Engineers, USACE, continues to make significant progress in its efforts to support the FEMA-led response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Nationwide, USACE has received 6 FEMA Mission Assignments (MAs) totaling $357 million, and has more than 250 personnel providing support. The USACE, New York District has been hard at work conducting site visits to determine the necessary steps to convert existing buildings into alternate care facilities. The first conversion will take place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. USACE is well underway in its coordination/planning efforts to adapt 160,000 square feet (sf) of space, which will be designated for Federal Medical Stations (FMS). The conversion will include multiple floors and when complete, will include approximately 1000 beds FMS, and up to 2,000 beds in order to optimize the maximum capacity of the facility.