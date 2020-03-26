Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Sgt. Maj. of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black hold a news conference on the Marine Corps’ role in the Defense Department’s COVID-19 efforts. The event is taking place at the Pentagon, March 26, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 11:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744384
|Filename:
|DOD_107742426
|Length:
|00:27:52
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Marine Corps Officials Brief Media on COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT