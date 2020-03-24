Lima Table 1

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, test their skill on the range during Table 1 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2020. This will be the first time many of the recruits that will fire a weapon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson)
