    Lima Table 1

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, test their skill on the range during Table 1 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 24, 2020. This will be the first time many of the recruits that will fire a weapon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Daniel Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Table 1, by LCpl Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rifle Range
    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    COVID19a

    • LEAVE A COMMENT