Dr. Paresh Lakhani, Naval District Washington’s Public Health Emergency Officer, addresses questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 09:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744371
|VIRIN:
|200320-N-IG696-0015
|Filename:
|DOD_107742317
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NDW's Public Health Emergency Officer Addresses COVID-19 Myths, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT