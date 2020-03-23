Covid-19 Aid: Highlighting State Air Surgeon Col. Kevin Bohnsack

Air Force Col. Kevin Bohnsack, State Air Surgeon of the Michigan Air National Guard, assists in mitigating the risk of the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), Michigan National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Lansing, Mich. March 23, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has been called up to assist state agencies as requested in response to COVID-19 to include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna/released)
