    Covid-19 Aid: Highlighting State Air Surgeon Col. Kevin Bohnsack

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Air Force Col. Kevin Bohnsack, State Air Surgeon of the Michigan Air National Guard, assists in mitigating the risk of the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), Michigan National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Lansing, Mich. March 23, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has been called up to assist state agencies as requested in response to COVID-19 to include the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744370
    VIRIN: 200323-F-SB302-760
    Filename: DOD_107742316
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Covid-19 Aid: Highlighting State Air Surgeon Col. Kevin Bohnsack, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    nationalguard
    MIANG
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    COVID-19 Aid

