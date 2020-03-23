Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vicenza PX COVID19 broll

    ITALY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Pfc. Robert Wormley 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Exchange and shopette on Caserma Ederle, Italy is implementing several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the military community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 09:52
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Vicenza PX COVID19 broll, by PFC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Vicenza

