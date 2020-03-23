The Exchange and shopette on Caserma Ederle, Italy is implementing several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the military community.
|03.23.2020
|03.26.2020 09:52
|Video Productions
|744366
|200323-A-FK524-311
|DOD_107742305
|00:01:10
|IT
This work, Vicenza PX COVID19 facebook, by PFC Robert Wormley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
