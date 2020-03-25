Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex HPCON Charlie

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex have moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.

Base access will continue as normal, we ask that you try and limit your commute on and off base for work, groceries, and hospital/medical needs.