    Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex HPCON Charlie

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Michael Hasenauer and Tech. Sgt. Robert Webb

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex have moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.
    Base access will continue as normal, we ask that you try and limit your commute on and off base for work, groceries, and hospital/medical needs.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 08:38
    Category: Briefings
    Maxwell
    Air University
    42 ABW
    HPCON Charlie

