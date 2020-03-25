Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex have moved to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.
Base access will continue as normal, we ask that you try and limit your commute on and off base for work, groceries, and hospital/medical needs.
This work, Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex HPCON Charlie, by Michael Hasenauer and TSgt Robert Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
