U.S. Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training in the UAE

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, conduct urban operations training during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2020. Native Fury is an exercise designed to strengthen the U.S. Military’s long-standing relationship and interoperability with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, as well as provide realistic training to U.S. Marines and Sailors for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)