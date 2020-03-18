Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training in the UAE

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, conduct urban operations training during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2020. Native Fury is an exercise designed to strengthen the U.S. Military’s long-standing relationship and interoperability with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, as well as provide realistic training to U.S. Marines and Sailors for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 06:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744348
    VIRIN: 200318-M-JX780-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742111
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Urban Operations Training in the UAE, by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    U.S Marine Corps Forces Central Command
    UAE
    United Arab Emirates
    MPF
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Army
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    Gulf Cooperation Council
    NATIVEFURY20
    Maritime Prepositioning Force Operations
    Crisis Repose

