1/1 Conducts Urban Operations Training During Native Fury 20

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, participate in an urban operations assault demonstration during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2020. Native Fury 20 is a joint, bilateral exercise with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)
