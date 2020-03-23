1/1 Conducts Urban Operations Training During Native Fury 20

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744347" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, participate in an urban operations assault demonstration during exercise Native Fury 20 in the United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2020. Native Fury 20 is a joint, bilateral exercise with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other crises in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)