Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    12.06.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200317-N-TI693-1195

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 16, 2020) -Ambassador Lana Marks, ambassador to the Republic of South Africa came aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Carney for a scheduled visit, March 16, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy news video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2019
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 04:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 744343
    VIRIN: 200317-N-TI693-1195
    Filename: DOD_107742079
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64), by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Africa
    C6F
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    FDNF
    guided-missile destroyer
    South Africa
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Cape Town
    @USNavy
    @USAfricaCommand
    Patrol 7
    TI693
    #USSCarney
    #USinSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT