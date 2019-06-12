USS Carney (DDG 64)

200317-N-TI693-1195
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 16, 2020) -Ambassador Lana Marks, ambassador to the Republic of South Africa came aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Carney for a scheduled visit, March 16, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy news video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)
