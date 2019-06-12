USS Carney (DDG 64)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAPE TOWN, South Africa (March 16, 2020) -Ambassador Lana Marks, ambassador to the Republic of South Africa came aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Carney for a scheduled visit, March 16, 2020. Carney is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy news video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)