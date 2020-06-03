Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cobra Gold 2020: Camp Lotawin (Teaser)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LOTAWIN, THAILAND

    03.06.2020

    Video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force take part in exercise Cobra Gold 2020 on Camp Lotawin, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23 - March 6, 2020. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39th iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 04:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744341
    VIRIN: 200306-M-WB494-527
    Filename: DOD_107742073
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LOTAWIN, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United States
    Apache Company
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious exercise
    Partnerships
    Thailand
    5th Marines
    Marines
    1st Battalion
    Battalion Landing Team
    Royal Thai Marines
    Kingdom of Thailand
    Indo-Pacific region
    Cobra Gold 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT