Cobra Gold 2020: Camp Lotawin (Teaser)

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force take part in exercise Cobra Gold 2020 on Camp Lotawin, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 23 - March 6, 2020. Exercise Cobra Gold 20, in its 39th iteration, is designed to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together multinational forces to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaac Cantrell)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 04:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744341
|VIRIN:
|200306-M-WB494-527
|Filename:
|DOD_107742073
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LOTAWIN, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
