    Products in support of COVID-19

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Training Support Center Grafenwoehr personnel print and laminate information products in support of COVID-19 response measures at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany, March 25, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Matthias Fruth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 03:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744339
    VIRIN: 200325-A-EO786-0013
    Filename: DOD_107742056
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Products in support of COVID-19, by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vilseck
    Training Support Center
    COVID-19
    Info Poster

