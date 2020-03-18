Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni family housing office demonstrates how to clean a heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2020. The family housing office demonstrated the cleaning process for on-base residents as an easy-to-follow guide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Katie Markwald)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 03:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744338
|VIRIN:
|200326-M-XD610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107742048
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Iwakuni HVAC cleaning demonstration., by PFC Katie Markwald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
