    MCAS Iwakuni HVAC cleaning demonstration.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.18.2020

    Video by Pfc. Katie Markwald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni family housing office demonstrates how to clean a heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 18, 2020. The family housing office demonstrated the cleaning process for on-base residents as an easy-to-follow guide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Katie Markwald)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 03:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744338
    VIRIN: 200326-M-XD610-1001
    Filename: DOD_107742048
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni HVAC cleaning demonstration., by PFC Katie Markwald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    cleaning
    HVAC
    family housing

