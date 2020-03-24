15th Wing Social Distancing

Lt. Col. Matthew Hoyt is a 15th Medical Group Public Health Emergency Officer and father of 6, so he knows the challenges of social distancing but also how important it is to protect our community and military ohana.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 02:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744332
|VIRIN:
|200324-F-FU432-982
|PIN:
|96853
|Filename:
|DOD_107741984
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT