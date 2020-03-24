Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing Social Distancing

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Matthew Hoyt is a 15th Medical Group Public Health Emergency Officer and father of 6, so he knows the challenges of social distancing but also how important it is to protect our community and military ohana.

