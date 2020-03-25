Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Schofield Barracks Commissary PSA

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A PSA filmed to inform service members and their families as well as retirees who shop at the Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Commissary of measures taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 22:35
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744329
    VIRIN: 200325-A-AK380-797
    Filename: DOD_107741963
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schofield Barracks Commissary PSA, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commissary
    Shopping
    25th ID
    DECA
    Grocery
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

