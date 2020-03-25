Come check out the graduation of the newest Marine Corps Drill Instructors!!
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 21:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744325
|VIRIN:
|200325-M-HX572-681
|Filename:
|DOD_107741932
|Length:
|00:43:36
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|93
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Drill Instructor School Graduation, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT