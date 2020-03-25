Remember eat healthy on USAG Daegu amid current travel restrictions off post due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Ana Wolf-Carrizo, the USFK area IV dietitian, she gives tips on how to enhance one's diet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Kcpl. Sunghyeon Bae)
Music from: www.bensounds.com
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 21:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744324
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107741931
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Remember to Eat Healthy on USAG Daegu, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT