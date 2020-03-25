Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember to Eat Healthy on USAG Daegu

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    Remember eat healthy on USAG Daegu amid current travel restrictions off post due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Ana Wolf-Carrizo, the USFK area IV dietitian, she gives tips on how to enhance one's diet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Kcpl. Sunghyeon Bae)

    Music from: www.bensounds.com

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 21:52
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember to Eat Healthy on USAG Daegu, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Daegu
    ROK
    US Army
    Army
    Army Material Command
    hqamc
    COVID-19
    COVID
    target_news_asiapacific

