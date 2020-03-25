Child Development Center Takes Extra Steps Amid COVID-19

The USAG Daegu Child Development Center takes additional sanitary steps amid the COVID-19 outbreak to ensure child safety in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Gerri Withers, the CVS services coordinator, she explains examples of the steps the CDC takes. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)
