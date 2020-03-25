B-roll of U.S. citizens departing Honduras

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. citizens board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 25, 2020. The aircraft was used to transport 78 evacuees from Honduras to Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va. The mission is part of an ongoing interagency effort led by the U.S. State Department to assist American citizens unable to return home from countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen)