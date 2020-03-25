Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll of U.S. citizens departing Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. citizens board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, March 25, 2020. The aircraft was used to transport 78 evacuees from Honduras to Naval Air Station Norfolk, Va. The mission is part of an ongoing interagency effort led by the U.S. State Department to assist American citizens unable to return home from countries around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744317
    VIRIN: 200325-F-CN441-0102
    Filename: DOD_107741856
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of U.S. citizens departing Honduras, by TSgt Daniel Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JTF-B
    repatriation
    Norfolk
    C-130
    Honduras
    Soto Cano Air Base
    USTRANSCOM
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT