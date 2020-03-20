V2/4 EOTG Boat Raids

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744313" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in an Expeditionary Operations Training Group evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2020. The Marines of Company F conducted boat raids during both day and night for their culminating exercise in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)