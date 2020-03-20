Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V2/4 EOTG Boat Raids

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Howell 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in an Expeditionary Operations Training Group evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2020. The Marines of Company F conducted boat raids during both day and night for their culminating exercise in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 22:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744313
    VIRIN: 200320-M-EJ369-902
    Filename: DOD_107741817
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    This work, V2/4 EOTG Boat Raids, by LCpl Jack Howell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    boat
    Raiders
    raid
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    training
    EOTG
    V2/4

