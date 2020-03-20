V2/4 EOTG Boat Raids

U.S. Marines with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, participate in an Expeditionary Operations Training Group evaluation on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 19, 2020. The Marines of Company F conducted boat raids during both day and night for their culminating exercise in preparation for deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Aulick)
|03.20.2020
|03.25.2020 22:59
|Video Productions
|744313
|200320-M-EJ369-902
|DOD_107741817
|00:01:17
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
