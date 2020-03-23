Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EIB and ESB Physical Fitness Assessment

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division is hosting Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing at Fort Polk, Louisiana, March 23 - 27, 2020. Soldiers from Fort Polk and other installations received two weeks of training from EIB instructors prior to the start of testing. The physical fitness assessment is one of the first events Soldiers must receive a "GO" to advance to the next lanes. For EIB, Soldiers must successfully complete 49 push ups and 59 sit ups within two minutes, for each event, followed by a four-mile run in under 32 minutes. ESB candidates must receive an 80% or higher on each Army Physical Fitness Test event, for their age and gender.

    VIDEO INFO

