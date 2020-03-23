EIB and ESB Physical Fitness Assessment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division is hosting Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing at Fort Polk, Louisiana, March 23 - 27, 2020. Soldiers from Fort Polk and other installations received two weeks of training from EIB instructors prior to the start of testing. The physical fitness assessment is one of the first events Soldiers must receive a "GO" to advance to the next lanes. For EIB, Soldiers must successfully complete 49 push ups and 59 sit ups within two minutes, for each event, followed by a four-mile run in under 32 minutes. ESB candidates must receive an 80% or higher on each Army Physical Fitness Test event, for their age and gender.