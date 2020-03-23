3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division is hosting Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge testing at Fort Polk, Louisiana, March 23 - 27, 2020. Soldiers from Fort Polk and other installations received two weeks of training from EIB instructors prior to the start of testing. The physical fitness assessment is one of the first events Soldiers must receive a "GO" to advance to the next lanes. For EIB, Soldiers must successfully complete 49 push ups and 59 sit ups within two minutes, for each event, followed by a four-mile run in under 32 minutes. ESB candidates must receive an 80% or higher on each Army Physical Fitness Test event, for their age and gender.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744305
|VIRIN:
|200324-A-DX878-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741772
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EIB and ESB Physical Fitness Assessment, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT