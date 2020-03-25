COVID-19 Update #9 - Question & Answer

In this video, Col. Dan Walls, 23d Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jimmy Wilfong, 23d Wing command chief, answer some of the most recent common questions. Keep the questions coming and keep raising concerns, so we can work to get the answers you need.
This is a lengthy video, so here are the topics and times:
00:26 – What does the STAY-AT-HOME order mean for Team Moody?
1:19 – What can we expect with HPCON Charlie?
2:11 – Why are we dialing the mission back up?
3:31 – What measures are in place to protect families from exposure as Airmen are going to work?
4:41 – What can you do for physical fitness since the fitness center is closed?
5:21 – Why are Airmen collecting BAS for at least another 30 days?
5:56 – How is leadership communicating with the local community?
6:48 – What does “new normal” mean when talking about COVID-19?
7:53 – How are you and your family doing during this time?
9:00 – What advice do you have for families during this time?
(https://www.moody.af.mil/Home/COVID-19/)
