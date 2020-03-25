Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.25.2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 25 2020) Hospital Corpsman assigned to Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) prepares surgical equipment to for sterilization March 25. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DOD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Luke Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744286
    VIRIN: 200325-N-LW757-2007
    Filename: DOD_107741697
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpsman Sterilize Tools, by SN Luke Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    USNS Mercy
    SPD
    COVID-19

