Becoming a Bertke

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744284" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. 1st Class Ivan Bertke, currently assigned to 3rd Engineer Regiment, 364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army Division, and his wife April have been foster parents since 2018. Providing a home to nearly 22 foster children. The Bertkes recently decided to adopt Titan, one of their foster children, making them a family of five. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asa Bingham)