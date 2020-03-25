Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Becoming a Bertke

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Ivan Bertke, currently assigned to 3rd Engineer Regiment, 364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army Division, and his wife April have been foster parents since 2018. Providing a home to nearly 22 foster children. The Bertkes recently decided to adopt Titan, one of their foster children, making them a family of five. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asa Bingham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 18:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744284
    VIRIN: 200325-A-BO313-611
    Filename: DOD_107741651
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
