Becoming a Bertke

Sgt. 1st Class Ivan Bertke, currently assigned to 3rd Engineer Regiment, 364th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army Division, and his wife April have been foster parents since 2018. Providing a home to nearly 22 foster children. The Bertkes recently decided to adopt Titan, one of their foster children, making them a family of five. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Asa Bingham)
