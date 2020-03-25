Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Prepares for Underway

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Pastrick 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 25, 2020) – Supplies and personnel are loaded aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 25, 2020. Comfort is preparing to deploy in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Patrick)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744280
    VIRIN: 200325-N-OS895-1002
    Filename: DOD_107741629
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort Prepares for Underway, by PO1 Jason Pastrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USNS Comfort
    Military Sealift Command
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    C2F
    USFF
    T-AH-20
    COVID-19
    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19
    Navy Hospital Ships
    Coronavirus and NCFHP2020

