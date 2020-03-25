Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guard helps in Covid-19 response

    IA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Burk 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Detachment 1 of the 1168th Transportation Company, out of Marshalltown, Iowa, worked with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute specialized clothing and equipment for healthcare professionals in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    SB 1 - Sgt. Tanner Thompson - Hometown - Green Mountain Iowa
    SB 2 - Spc. Nathan Guyer - Hometown Waterloo Iowa
    SB 3 - Josh Harding - Jasper County Emergency Management - Program Coordinator

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744279
    VIRIN: 200325-A-XJ736-0001
    Filename: DOD_107741628
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard helps in Covid-19 response, by SSG Brandon Burk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Covid-19 #Coronavirus

