Soldiers from Detachment 1 of the 1168th Transportation Company, out of Marshalltown, Iowa, worked with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute specialized clothing and equipment for healthcare professionals in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
SB 1 - Sgt. Tanner Thompson - Hometown - Green Mountain Iowa
SB 2 - Spc. Nathan Guyer - Hometown Waterloo Iowa
SB 3 - Josh Harding - Jasper County Emergency Management - Program Coordinator
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 18:39
This work, Iowa National Guard helps in Covid-19 response, by SSG Brandon Burk
