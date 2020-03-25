Iowa National Guard helps in Covid-19 response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Detachment 1 of the 1168th Transportation Company, out of Marshalltown, Iowa, worked with the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to distribute specialized clothing and equipment for healthcare professionals in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



SB 1 - Sgt. Tanner Thompson - Hometown - Green Mountain Iowa

SB 2 - Spc. Nathan Guyer - Hometown Waterloo Iowa

SB 3 - Josh Harding - Jasper County Emergency Management - Program Coordinator