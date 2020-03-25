Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers help St. Mary's Food bank

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Spc. John Randall 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members in the Arizona National Guard help St. Mary's Food Bank March 25, 2020 in response to COVID-19. A small contingent of Citizen Soldiers worked at the food bank filling food boxes and loading pallets as a response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s activation of the Arizona National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 17:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744271
    VIRIN: 200325-A-MN507-1001
    Filename: DOD_107741578
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers help St. Mary's Food bank, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Serve
    St. Mary's Food Bank
    Community
    Arizona
    Food Bank
    Why we serve
    Helping hand
    AZNG
    one team
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

