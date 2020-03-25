Service members in the Arizona National Guard help St. Mary's Food Bank March 25, 2020 in response to COVID-19. A small contingent of Citizen Soldiers worked at the food bank filling food boxes and loading pallets as a response to Gov. Doug Ducey’s activation of the Arizona National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744271
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-MN507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741578
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers help St. Mary's Food bank, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
