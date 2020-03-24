California Air National Guardsmen from the129th Rescue Wing are providing assistance in sorting and packaging canned goods and other non-perishable food products at the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank, San Jose, California. The Guardsmen were activated to support local and state agencies impacted by the COVID19 outbreak. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 17:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744268
|VIRIN:
|200324-Z-FO594-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107741555
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California Air National Guardsmen activated for COVID-19, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
