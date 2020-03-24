California Air National Guardsmen activated for COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



California Air National Guardsmen from the129th Rescue Wing are providing assistance in sorting and packaging canned goods and other non-perishable food products at the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank, San Jose, California. The Guardsmen were activated to support local and state agencies impacted by the COVID19 outbreak. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)