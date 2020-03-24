Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guardsmen activated for COVID-19

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino 

    129th Rescue Wing

    California Air National Guardsmen from the129th Rescue Wing are providing assistance in sorting and packaging canned goods and other non-perishable food products at the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank, San Jose, California. The Guardsmen were activated to support local and state agencies impacted by the COVID19 outbreak. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt Ray Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 17:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744268
    VIRIN: 200324-Z-FO594-0002
    Filename: DOD_107741555
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guardsmen activated for COVID-19, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    humanitarian efforts
    California Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    food bank
    ANC
    CA ANG
    Moffett Air National Guard Base
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    129th Mission Support Group

