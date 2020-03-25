Recently activated citizen soldiers and airmen process through a medical facility out of Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. in response to Governor Doug Ducey's activation of the support of the Arizona National Guard. This week the Guard will activate more than 700 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2020 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744267
|VIRIN:
|200325-Z-HO390-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107741554
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard Medical Processing, by SSgt Kelly Greenwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
