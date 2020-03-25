Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard Medical Processing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Greenwell 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Recently activated citizen soldiers and airmen process through a medical facility out of Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. in response to Governor Doug Ducey's activation of the support of the Arizona National Guard. This week the Guard will activate more than 700 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.25.2020 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744267
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-HO390-1001
    Filename: DOD_107741554
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Medical Processing, by SSgt Kelly Greenwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Guard
    Operations
    Air
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Activation
    ANG
    AZ
    Support
    Soldiers
    Military
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    Readiness
    Army
    National Guard
    AZANG
    AZNG
    Papago
    AZARNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT