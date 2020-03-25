Arizona National Guard Medical Processing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744267" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recently activated citizen soldiers and airmen process through a medical facility out of Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz. in response to Governor Doug Ducey's activation of the support of the Arizona National Guard. This week the Guard will activate more than 700 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores, food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.